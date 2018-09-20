Girls' tennis honors its two seniors

Though it seems as if school just started, for some PAHS athletes, the fall sports season is already winding down. One sign of that came Thursday, as the Punxsy girls’ tennis team held its Senior Night recognition ahead of a match with St. Marys. Punxsy’s two seniors, Alex Campbell and Abby Gemmell, were honored prior to the match and presented with gifts from their coaches. Pictured here are Campbell (left) — the daughter of Denise and Gary (not pictured) Campbell, with brother Levi also pictured — and Gemmell (right) the daughter of Rob and Cindy Gemmell. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)