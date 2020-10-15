Girls' Tennis Doubles Districts Ongoing -- Punxsy pairs advance

The District 9 Girls' Tennis Doubles Championships are underway from Clearfield, and both of Punxsy's pairings -- Chloe Presloid/Jadyn McMahan and Allie Meko/Kendal Johnston -- have advanced through the first round. Up next for each pairing is a second-round match against the teams that received byes through the first. Pictured above are Presloid and McMahan congratulating each other after a point win. Check back for updates on this story throughout the day.