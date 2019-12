On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Punxsutawney girls soccer team rang bells in front of SHOP ‘n SAVE to help raise donations for the Salvation Army. Pictured here is the team, who raised over $84 in one hour for the Salvation Army. They are (from left) Eliana Wintermyer, Olivia Bish, Izzy Lester, Rachel Houser, Megan Sherry, Isabella Gigliotti and Jolena Wintermyer.