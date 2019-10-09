Girls' soccer team honors seniors

At halftime of their game against Brockway on Wednesday in Punxsutawney, the Lady Chucks soccer program held a ceremony to honor its two senior members. Pictured here are the seniors with their family members who were on-hand for the ceremony. The seniors are Megan Sherry (left), the daughter of Rick and Deborah Sherry, and Madysen Ewing (right), the daughter of Scott Dobbins and Becky Petrini, For more from the game, see Spirit Sports on Page 6. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)