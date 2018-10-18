Girls' soccer program honors its seniors

During halftime of Thursday’s game against Clarion, the Lady Chucks soccer program took time to recognize its five senior players. Pictured here with their family members who were present are seniors (front row, from left) Shawna Grantz, the daughter of Susan and Wesley Grantz; Jordan Fetterman, the daughter of Judy and Jason Fetterman; Nicole LeDonne, the daughter of Robin Plyler; Alexa Stang, the daughter of Erin and Darin Stang; and Megan Yoder, the daughter of John and Mandy Yoder.