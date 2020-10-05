Girls' golf wins District 9 title

The Punxsy girls' golf team held serve at its own course — the Punxsutawney Country Club — on Monday at Districts, with a team score of 327 giving the Lady Chucks the District 9 title. Punxsy's Maeve Hanley, who finished with a score of 103, was also a medalist, as she finished third overall. Pictured here are the members of the team (from left) Hanley, Lizzy Sikora, Coach Brad Constantino, Bella Martino and Kierstin Riley. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)