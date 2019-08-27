Girls' golf sweeps home meet for five wins

The Punxsy girls' golf team held its first of two home meets for the season, hosting all five Allegheny Mountain League opponents, and coming in with the lowest team score (215) to win all five matches on Tuesday at the Punxsutawney Country Club.

Kierstin Riley (50), Brianna Hoover (53), Maeve Hanley (55) and Lizzie Sikora (57) were Punxsy's four scorers. The Lady Chucks bested DuBois (224), Brookville (276) and Curwensville (294), with Brockway and Ridgway forfeiting due to not having four players, though the individuals still participated.

The only other fall sports action on Tuesday was the girls' tennis team hosting St. Marys, but the persistent — though light — rain showers won out, forcing the match to be suspended.

Wednesday's schedule consists of just one road match, as the boys' golf team travels to Hollidaysburg.