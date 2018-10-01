Girls' golf claims D-9 team title, with Hoover low medalist and Shoemaker 3rd

On Monday, the Punxsy girls’ golf team traveled to St. Marys for the District 9 championships and returned home with a collection of hardware, as the Lady Chucks won the team title as well as seeing Brianna Hoover claim title of low medalist and Kylee Shoemaker finish third. Pictured here with the D-9 plaque and their individual medals are (from left) Coach Brad Constantino, Hoover, Shoemaker, Grace Aikens and Lizzie Sikora.