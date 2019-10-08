Girls', boys' cross country honor seniors

Before the boys' and girls' cross country meet against Brookville and Kane got underway on Tuesday, Punxsy took some time to honor the senior members of both of its teams for Senior Night. The seniors honored (pictured, from left, with their family members) were Samuel Rodgers, the son of Maryanne and Alvin Rodgers; Emmet Jamieson, the son of David Jamieson and Dina McLean; Owen Bartlebaugh, the son of Amy and Ed Bartlebaugh; Corbin Heitzenrater, the son of Susan and Michael Heitzenrater; and Madison Stonbraker, the daughter of Jonna and Shawn Stonbraker. Missing from the photo is Andrew Wehrle, the son of George and Carol Wehrle.