Girls' basketball uses balanced attack in win at DCC

On Monday night — with a full home slate of boys' basketball games forced to be postponed due to the weather — the Lady Chucks traveled to DuBois Central Catholic for an early tilt with a 6 p.m. tip-off. DCC stayed with Punxsy early, but ultimately, a Lady Chucks offense that saw four players reach double digits was too much for the host, and Punxsy cruised to a 64-35 win. Abby Gigliotti (pictured) had a double-double with team-high totals of 15 points and 11 boards. Riley Presloid (14), Sarah Weaver (12) and Chloe Presloid (10) each found double digits as well. The Lady Chucks will play again on Wednesday at Penns Manor.

Punxsy's junior high program is scheduled to play host to DCC on Tuesday, and the boys' varsity team returns to action on Wednesday at home against Cameron County.