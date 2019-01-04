Girls' basketball opens 2019 with a bang

The Punxsy girls' basketball team fired out of the gates in the new calendar year, outscoring Clearfield 27-4 in the first quarter and 38-9 in the first half on its way to a 50-27 victory on Friday night in Punxsutawney.

Abby Gigliotti led all scorers with 15 points, with Sarah Weaver joining her in double digits with 13. Sophie Wyant snagged nine rebounds for Punxsy, and Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson pointed to the defensive effort by senior guard Kate Horner, who kept Clearfield's top offensive weapon, Alayna Ryan, in check throughout the game.

The Lady Chucks have a busy schedule next week, as A-C Valley comes to town on Monday, ECC visits on Wednesday, and Punxsy travels to Hollidaysburg on Friday.