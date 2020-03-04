Girls’ basketball state playoffs ticket information

CLARION — The Punxsy girls’ basketball team will play its PIAA State Championships opener this Saturday, March 7, at 2:30 p.m. at Clarion University. All tickets at the door (both students and adults) will cost $8. The PAHS Athletics Office has tickets available for purchase ahead of time, with the student cost of those tickets being reduced to $4; all adult tickets, no matter when purchased, will cost $8. Punxsy will play Central Valley, the fourth seed out of the WPIAL.