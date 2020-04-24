Gigliotti signs on to play soccer at PSU-New Kensington

PUNXSUTAWNEY — With his high school playing career having come to an end, Vincent Gigliotti, a senior at Punxsutawney Area High School, recently made the decision — and the commitment — to continue his soccer career at Penn State New Kensington this fall.

With so many colleges to choose from, Gigliotti chose Penn State New Kensington due to a personal connection. When he was younger, he played at the club level in Pittsburgh, where he met and played for the coach of Penn State New Kensington’s men’s soccer program. The two hit it off back then, and while Gigliotti was picking out colleges, he was told that he would get plenty of playing time to show his stuff at New Kensington. After a visit to the campus confirmed that it was the right place for him to be, he made the decision to sign on.

Though he is moving into a new stage of his playing career, Gigliotti said that he is going to miss playing at the Punxsutawney Area High School. He said that the highlight of his playing career as a Chuck was winning Districts and that his favorite part about playing for the Chucks was going out onto the field with all the friends he made. “It was always fun going out on the field with everyone. I’m definitely going to miss playing with them,” Gigliotti said.