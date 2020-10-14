Gigliotti scores four; Boys' soccer beats DuBois 7-1

The Punxsy boys' soccer team hosted DuBois on Wednesday afternoon, and after the Beavers drew first blood with an early strike, the Chucks scored four goals in a seven-minute stretch and added another before half to take a 5-1 lead to the break. After 20 scoreless minutes in the second half, Punxsy got two more late tallies to extend the lead to 7-1, where it would stand.

Punxsy's top scorer was Ben Gigliotti (pictured above), who had four of the goals for the Chucks and was credited with the assist on the other three, with Ethan Presloid, Graham Lott and Grant Miller each adding one goal.