Garden Club ready for Weeding Wednesday

Attention all weeds! Prepare to be pulled out by the roots as the Punxsutawney Garden Club will hold its first Weeding Wednesday in preparation for the Punxsutawney Firefighter’s Parade and the Groundhog Festival.

Gloria Kerr, president of the Punxsutawney Garden Club, stated that is their first Weeding Wednesday of the summer.

“We are focusing on getting the downtown ready before Groundhog Festival Week,” Kerr explained, adding that they are going to give special attention around the plots where the trees were planted two years ago.

Kerr said 18 volunteers from IUP will be assisting.

She added that they need more volunteers from the public as well.

Kerr said anyone who wants to help should meet in the parking lot across from the Pantall Hotel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Pictured are Gloria Kerr (front), president of Punxsutawney Garden Club; (back) Dean Taylor, vice president; Shelda Kramer; and Butch Troutman. The Punxsutawney Garden Club is preparing for the summer’s first Weeding Wednesday this week on June 26.