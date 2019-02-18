Garden Club holding Spring into Flowers seminar

Spring is in the air, and if you're ready to spring into garden season, you won't want to miss the Punxsutawney Garden Club's annual Spring into Flowers seminar at Joyce's Greenhouse on March 9 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Garden Club President Dr. Gloria Kerr explained that this year's event will feature a presentation from a professional plant representative who will share all the year's latest plant trends. Kerr said that this year, she will also share a presentation on Joyce's favorite plants for 2019. The seminar will feature a display of brunch items, numerous raffle baskets and the highlight of the event, planting a hanging basket from one of four flower combinations. Tickets for the seminar are $30 and are available at Roseman's Florist or by contacting Garden Club treasurer Debbie Elder at 938-5204. Pictured with some of the items that will be available at the seminar are (front row) Patricia Prushnok; (back row, from left) Dena Taylor, Garden Club Vice President; Elder; Barb Certo; Linda Amundson, Garden Club Recording Secretary; and Kerr.