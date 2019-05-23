Galluzi receives Jeff Tech Teacher of the Year honors

Jeff Tech held its awards night for the school year Thursday, with the announcement of the Teacher of the Year Award as the climax. This year’s Teacher of the Year was Leslee Galluzi (pictured with members of her family).

"This teacher is a rare teacher who can take a subject that is very difficult for a lot of our students and make them enjoy it and see the lightbulbs turn on," Jeff Tech director Barry Fillman said. "She tirelessly searches for connections to the shops and their world with new methods every day. Her attitude never quits on any student, and she is respected as a leader of her peers."

"I've witnessed firsthand the impact this teacher has on their students," instructor Angela Dragich said. "This teacher creates an engaging classroom for students to learn. This instructor brushes off how great of a job they do, and the students speak highly of this individual."