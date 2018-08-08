Fun roars on at the Ag & Youth Fair

The Sykesville Ag and Youth fair continued on Wednesday with something for everyone. Opening up the evening festivities was Bruno Blaszak's Royal Bengal Tiger Show, as Bruno, a third-generation tiger trainer, taught the audience all about his tigers, which hail from different parts of the world, and let them show off their tricks, which Sasha can be seen doing here. Thursday's events at the Ag & Youth Fair include the cheerleading exhibition in the expo building, while a Full Pull Productions Truck and Tractor Pull will be the grandstand entertainment; both will begin at 7 p.m. (Photo by Rose James/The Punxsutawney Spirit)