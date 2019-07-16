The fun continues at Jefferson County Fair

There was fun for all ages at Tuesday evening’s Jefferson County Fair at USA East Truck & Tractor Pulls by Full Pull Productions. (First photo) Pictured is Still Smokin’, one of the Super Farm Tractors, ready to pull. (Second photo) Meanwhile, in the horse ring, Emma Wilson and her horse Diesel of Sigel practiced their showmanship. Tonight is Sarvey Insurance Family Day with $5 admission and ATV races beginning at 7 p.m.