Fun continues on Day 2 of county fair

It was another great day at the Jefferson County Fair on Tuesday night. With the sun out, it was a perfect time to get out to the fair for good food and fun rides. (First photo) Amelia and Nicole Vaselli looked relaxed on the merry go round. (Second photo) Vivian Kahle was getting her bounce on at the fair. (Third photo) Isabell Park revved up the motorcycle ride. More photos from Tuesday’s fair events, including the truck and tractor pull, appear on Page 12.