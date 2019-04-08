FUMC to hold ‘Love Took His Breath Away’

The Community Choir and Orchestra will be performing "Love Took His Breath Away" at the First United Methodist Church. The performance, which is directed by Doug Temchulla, will be held at 7 p.m. on April 12 and 13 and at 10:45 a.m. on April 14. The evening will be full of music and is free to attend. Pictured here are the members of the choir and orchestra before a practice session ahead of the show.