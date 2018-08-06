Friends of the Library ready for scavenger hunt
By:
Justin Felgar
Monday, August 6, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Punxsutawney Friends of the Library will be holding a Literacy Scavenger Hunt this Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rain date scheduled for Aug. 9. Families will have a chance to scour the town for letters, numbers and anything else that helps promote early literacy skills. Pictured here is Punxsutawney Memorial Library Director Jessica Church posing with items for the event.
Category: