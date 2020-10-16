Football honors senior members, but falls to Wildcats

The Punxsy Chucks varsity football team honored its eight senior members — Jessie Blair, Jeffery Callender, Kameron Falgout, Colin Hoover, Brandon Ishman, Logan Jacoby, Joshua Miller and Brock Siple — prior to Friday's game against Central Clarion. In the game that followed, the Chucks were bested by the Wildcats by a 49-14 tally — a similar outcome to their first meeting in Week 1, when Central Clarion won 42-6. For a full recap and plenty of photos, see Saturday's Spirit.