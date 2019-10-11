Football and cheer seniors honored

Before the Punxsy Chucks took the field Friday night for the game against Brockway, the seven senior members of the cheerleading squad and 13 senior members of the football team were honored by their peers and the fans in honor of Senior Night. Pictured here with their parents are the senior members of the football team. They are: (first, from left) Josh and Jacob Bellerillo, the sons of Cassandra and Jeffery Bellerillo; Jeremy Robert Harris, the son of Kelly Casado and Brent Becker; Derek Ishman, the son of Brian and Colleen Ishman; Jonathan Martin Kapusta, the son of John Kapusta and Lynn Pike; Caleb Kinney, the son of Leonard and Sue Kinney; Micah Kriebel, the son of Darrin and Norma Kriebel; (second photo, from left) Shane Michael Knox, the son of Todd Knox and Heidi Knox; Max London, the son of Kim and Cathy London; Anthony Luke, the son of Pam and Ted Rake; Alex Martin, the son of Joel and Kelly Martin; Austin Martin, the son of Kurt and Hope Martin; and Samuel Addison Shepler, the son of Charles and Melissa Shepler. (Third photo) Pictured here with their parents are the senior cheerleaders. They are: (from left) Brookelyn Rowles, the daughter of Fred and Earliene Rowles; Jillian Petroff, the daughter of Jason and Sarah Petroff; Amber Rose Little, the daughter of Steve Little and Lara and Dallas Milliron; Holly Ann Hartman, the daughter of Ritchey and Dana Hartman; Ivy Marie Fisher, the daughter of Bernadette and Ernie Fisher; Crystal Couser, the daughter of Brendan and Sherry Couser; and Korinne Anderson, the daughter of Tonya Shank.