Focusing in on Perspective: A "flicker"

(Editor’s Note: The Spirit staff is dedicated to providing our readers with relevant and interesting news — both virus-related and not. This regular print-edition feature by Spirit Editor Zak Lantz will be a reflective piece that includes a photo or two that he’s taken while practicing social distancing by wandering around with his camera. We hope you enjoy.)

Today’s thought is a short one, but I wanted to share this photo with you all. Last piece, I shared that I was surprised to learn for the first time — maybe — that maple trees bloomed. I also confessed that I may have learned that before, then forgotten it. Also this week, I relearned a fact after looking out my window and thinking I was looking at a red-bellied woodpecker feeding in my front yard. After some research, I remembered that every year, I have the same thought, only to find out it’s actually a flicker (apparently in migration, as they come and go quickly each year). That evening, I was lucky enough to capture this picture of one sitting in a tree far off from my window.