Flyin' high: Airport Awareness Day to be held this weekend
Spirit reporter Larry McGuire enjoyed this view while flying above Punxsutawney with pilot Captain Rick Young of the Punxsutawney Airport Authority. Young presented McGuire with a peek at what is happening at Airport Awareness Day at the airport this Saturday.
Young said the fun runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with airplane rides costing $25 per person. You can get a view of Punxsutawney from the air, just like the photo accompanying this article.
Young pointed out the highlights of Airport Awareness Day: On display will be a STAT MedEvac helicopter, vintage aircraft, a military helicopter display, aircraft static displays and a drone. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, in addition to flight instruction — learn to fly. Proceeds benefit the airport improvement fund. The rain date for the event is this Sunday, Aug. 18.
