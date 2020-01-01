Flashback Photo: 1973 Rossiter Miners

Pictured here in this Flashback Photo submitted by John Mack and titled “Rossiter Miners baseball — 1973 World Champs” are (front row, from left) Terry Neal, Gar Neal, R. Ferrara, Jim Hickock, John Benson, Gale Shields, Ray Haverilla, (back row) A.F. Catalano, John Pisarcik, George Senott, Arch Catalano Sr. (age 76), Rick Ryan, Jerry Neal, Gary Shields, Tom Lainey and Bill Shick. The team was coached by Arch Catalano and George Senott Jr. and had a record of 23 wins and three losses.