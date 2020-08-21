First Christian Church in Big Run welcomes new pastor

Pictured here is the new pastor at the First Christian Church in Big Run, Joe Case, with his family standing in the back of their home on Church Street in Big Run. Pictured are (front, from left) Samantha, Noah, (middle row) Joshua, Kayla, (back row) and Joe and Denise Case.

Joe said that they arrived on July 26, and the unpacking is still a work in progress. He said that the church, located at 117 Church St., Big Run, had been without a pastor for approximately two years and that they came from Atlanta, Missouri.

Denise said their son-in-law and daughter are campus ministers for Christian Student Fellowship (CSF) at Penn State Altoona, and they were visiting with his boss, who said he knew of a church looking for a pastor, and they were interested.

Joe said that he’s ready to hit the ground running in Big Run. “We’re ready to make our mark,” Joe stated. Denise added, “Let’s hope it’s a good one.” She pointed out that they’re having an open house after service at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 23, where people can come and meet them at the parsonage, which is located at 209 Church St., Big Run, and they’ll have lunch for everyone. “We’re excited to meet the community and reach out to them,” Joe said.