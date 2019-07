Some things go out with a bang, but in Punxsy, the 2019 Groundhog Festival turned toward its final few days with a bang, as the annual fireworks show was held on July 4. Friday's schedule at the festival includes the kids' tractor pull at 9 a.m., Pittman Magic & Juggling at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Rick K & The Allnighters for musical entertainment in the evening.