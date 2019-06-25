Firefighters Parade rolling in this weekend

Despite the rumors to the contrary, the Punxsutawney Firefighters Parade will take place this Saturday on Mahoning Street. The parade starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the Punxy Plaza. The parade winners will be announced following the conclusion of the parade, and the trophies and prize money will be distributed at a post-parade party at the Elk Run Fire Company Flashovers Club in the old Elks building on North Findley Street, Punxsutawney. Food will be served, including adult beverages, and there will be a DJ for that night. Everyone is welcome to attend and see how they did in the parade, along with the public.