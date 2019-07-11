Firefighters face off in pump contest

Thursday evening, firefighters competing in the Indiana County Fire Chiefs’ Association’s 15th annual Firefighters’ Convention in Rossiter showed off their pumping skills in the pump contest portion of the annual convention. Pictured are firefighters from the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company trying to knock the pin off the barrel as they competed in the out-of-association bracket. Tonight’s contest is the firefighter team and individual firefighter proficiency, and all firefighters are welcome to participate in the skills, which begin at 6 p.m.