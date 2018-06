A much-needed piece of equipment was donated to the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company by firefighters Rusty and Mary Craft to help on medical assist calls when there’s a cardiac episode. Pictured (from left) are Dave James, second assistant; Shelly Pisano, Rossiter chief; Mary Craft, Rossiter firefighter; Fred Pennington, Rossiter firefighter; and Rusty Craft, Rossiter firefighter.