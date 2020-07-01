Festival in the Park runs past its midpoint

Pictured are the winners in the Miles for Smiles fun run on Wednesday at Harmon Field (from left): Michael Clemmer, winner in the 13 to 18 years old category; Andrew Paulsnyder, 10-12; Cole Miller, 7 to 9; and Elliot Kessler, 5 to 6. Ann Koppenhaver, event organizer, said they are a family of two generations affected by cleft lip and palate. Their goal is to raise awareness of the most common birth defect while raising funds. She added the they have decided to raise funds for the Smile Train to help give smiles to children in need. Smile Train is an international children’s charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate. For more information, visit their Facebook page. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

The festival will get underway once again Thursday morning at 11 a.m. with Super Heroes and Princesses, featuring Belle and Batman in Barclay Square inside the fence by the bandstand. From 1 to 3 p.m., it’s Balloon Art by Devin Wintermyer, followed by Magician Greg Phillips in front of the big stage in Barclay Square. Tonight’s bands are Wild Card from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and its Felix and the Hurricanes from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.