Fellow firefighters, Reynoldsville community bid final farewell to Scolese

The community of Reynoldsville was joined by fellow firefighters who came out to bid farewell on Tuesday to a beloved member of the community — the Reynoldsville community and the fraternity of firefighters — John "Squeak" Scolese, 60.

Scolese was a proud lifetime member of the Reynoldsville Fire Department for more than 30 years, where he served as the department chief for 19 years. He was also a past EMT for Reynoldsville Ambulance Service and served on the Jefferson County Fireman's Association and was the EMA coordinator for Reynoldsville and Winslow Township.

In 2013, Scolese was named the Reynoldsville Citizen of the Year, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

PHOTO: Pictured is Reynoldsville Fire Department's Rescue 6, which led the procession of fire trucks in honor of Scolese back to the Reynoldsville fire hall.