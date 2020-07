Federation League Semi-Finals Schedule Released

The best-of-five Federation League semi-finals will open this Saturday (July 18), with the Rossiter Miners (fifth seed) meeting the top-seeded DuBois Rockets and the Brookville Grays (third seed) taking on the Pulaski Generals (second seed). All four teams secured sweeps in their best-of-three first-round series. The full schedule (which is subject to change) is as follows:

**** Rossiter Miners vs. DuBois Rockets ****

Game 1: Saturday @ DuBois (Showers Field), 2 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday @ Rossiter (Shaffer Field), 2 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday @ DuBois (Showers Field), 6 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday @ Rossiter, 6 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday @ DuBois, 6 p.m.

**** Brookville Grays vs. Pulaski Generals ****

Game 1: Saturday @ Brookville (McKinley Field), 5 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday @ Pulaski (Showers Field), 4 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday @ Brookville (McKinley Field), 6 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday @ Pulaski, 6 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary: Thursday @ Pulaski, 6 p.m.