FCOG offers up prayers for medical staffs fighting COVID-19

Pictured are members of the First Church of God and their pastor, Rob Van Fossen, gathered in the parking lot at Grace United Methodist Church to pray for the Punxsutawney Area Hospital doctors, staff and first responders who work with the hospital staff as well. The group was inspired to pray for the staff in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The new senior pastor at the church, Van Fossen said that this is one of the more important jobs these days — to pray for medical professionals who are searching for a cure and working to treat those who have been inflicted with coronavirus. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)