FCOG hosting Back To School Free Clothing Days

Pictured here is Shelley Rowan, Free Clothing Days coordinator at First Church of God in Punxsutawney, who has been busily organizing all of the free clothing items for Back to School Free Clothing Days to be held Friday and Saturday in the church gymnasium.

Rowan pointed out that the Back to School event is run completely different than the other Free Clothing Days events that the church hosts. Rowan explained that there are limits for the Back to School Free Clothing Days: two pairs of pants per child, two shirts per child, one pair of socks per child, one pair of underwear per child; one light jacket per child; or one hoodie per child. She said that they are open on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with questions or concerns, can call the church office at 814-938-6670. The next Free Clothing Days is scheduled for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.