Farmer’s Inn hosts Jefferson County Farm Bureau Legislative Farm Tour
On Friday, representatives of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau joined together at Farmer’s Inn in Sigel for its annual farm tour. (Photo) After a tour, the group posed for a photo in front of the Farmer’s Inn restaurant, which was the former gift shop stoop until a fire destroyed it in 2017.
Kim Lucas, owner of Farmer’s Inn, explained that they’ve been in operation for 42 years.
Lucas provided a tour of all of the attractions the inn has to offer, including a zoo with numerous animals, a bulk food store, gift shop, mini-golf, putting range and nine-hole golf.
Following the tour, a buffet lunch was held in the new restaurant building, where those present took time to look at the issues concerning the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
