Farewell to the Jefferson County Fair

The final night of the Jefferson County Fair was full of crunching metal and big hits, as this year’s fair concluded with a hard-hitting demolition derby. The derby featured various heats, including drivers who had never competed in a demolition derby, drivers who had never won one and drivers who had a victory under their belts. (Firstphoto) The No. 3 car, driven by Luke Caskey of St. Marys, hits the front end of the No. 4 car, driven by Krystal Smith of Ridgway. (Second photo) The music was rockin’ as Rick Delia and his Rockin’ Buddies took to the stage to perform some of rock ‘n roll’s biggest hits from its biggest names.