Fall sports officially underway at PAHS

Fall sports aren't quite in full swing yet, but the wheels are turning, as three Punxsy teams were in action on Monday.

At home, the Punxsy girls' tennis team picked up a 7-0 win over Brockway in its opening match, while the girls' golf team was on the road, where it picked up a 227-260 victory over Curwensville in its first match.

The boys' golf team actually kicked off the fall sports action last week, and the Chucks were back in action on Monday at the Bavarian Hills Invitational, where four Punxsy golfers led Punxsy to a second-place team finish.

Tuesday's schedule for PAHS fall sports is idle, but on Wednesday, the three teams from Monday will all be back in action.