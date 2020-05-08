Essential workers’ service honored with Thank You Ride

In an effort to show appreciation to all of the essential workers who have kept working during the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and citizens took to the streets to hold a parade of cars on Friday that went past local medical facilities to show appreciation — all while maintaining social distancing. Plenty of cars joined in the procession, honking away and displaying signs showing support for those who have kept working to keep things running smoothly. Some members of the public and essential workers also came out to watch as the parade passed by, waving and smiling behind their masks. The event was sponsored by SPLASH and was supported by various groups throughout the community. (Photos by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)