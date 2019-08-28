Entrance gates installed at PASD campus

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you've been using the road that runs from Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) and Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) as a short cut late in the evening, your internal GPS will need to do a bit of recalculating. Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area School District (PASD) superintendent, said they aren't trying to disrupt anybody's travel plans, but with the way things are today and based on their recent safety study, they've decided to put up gates at the main entrances to the campus to close off the campus and prevent through traffic.

The gates will be closed at 10:30 p.m. each night — Monday through Friday — and at 7 p.m. each night on the weekend. Monday through Friday mornings, the gates will open at 6 a.m., while the weekend will see them open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. "We will make adjustments accordingly for all of our student activities when they're returning from away games," Lesniewski pointed out.

Lesniewski also said that they want to make sure the public is aware of this change, as the policy is going into effect on Sunday, Sept. 1. For more information, check the PASD website at www.punxsy.k12.pa.us.