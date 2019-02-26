FROM THE ELKS TO THE ELK RUN VFC FIREMEN’S CLUB

Members of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company are pictured standing in front of the former Elks Club building in Punxsutawney, announcing their acquisition of the building, transforming it into "Flashovers," The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company Firemen's Club.

The club, which closed several years ago, has been purchased by the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, which is transforming it into "Flashovers," the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company Firemen's Club. The Elk Run company, years ago, had a small club located in the firehall; well, they're back, and this time with a three-story historic building that is in good condition.