Eight crews respond to Elk Run structure fire

Pictured here are firefighters knocking down a bedroom fire that occurred at a residence in Elk Run on Friday at approximately 3 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the occupants of the house heard their smoke alarms go off in the upstairs portion of the house, and when they went to investigate, they found that one of the upstairs bedrooms was filled with smoke. The family then evacuated, along with all of their pets. One occupant of the home was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.