Eddy wins D4/9 AAA championship; four Chucks advance to Regionals

There's plenty to keep track of when it comes to the District 4/9 AAA Wrestling Championships, which were held on Saturday in Clearfield, the most important of which is a simple question — how many advanced to Regionals? The top five in each weight class at AAA moved on to this coming weekend's Regionals, to be held in Altoona, and the Punxsy bus will include four wrestlers who earned spots in the regional finals with their respective trips to States on the line — 126-pounder Ben Skarbek, 132-pounder Brady Smith, 182-pounder Joshua Miller and 195-pounder Garrett Eddy.

Eddy's performance was an impressive one, as he secured three convincing wins in an always-tough weight class to win the District 4/9 AAA championship and stand atop the podium, while Smith lost just one bout on his way to a third-place finish and Skarbek and Miller both wrestled well en route to fourth-place medals.