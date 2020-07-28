East End Park improvements, including new Phil, underway

Pictured is artist Elizabeth Smith, who is redesigning and painting “East End Phil,” which was formerly located at Patsy’s Park and when completed will be located at the entrance to the East End Park on Elk Street.

Other park improvements are underway. DCNR awarded a grant in the amount of $87,900 for the construction of a restroom, pavilion and tennis/pickleball court.

This grant requires a $87,900 local match by the borough, which can be in the form of in-kind services.

DCNR has approved the proposed site layout and orientation of the tennis/pickleball court. The site layout and purchasing plans are being finalized.