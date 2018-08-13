Eagles make contribution to Special Olympics

The Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 raised $7,500 for Special Olympics this year, and that donation was recently presented to representatives of Special Olympics. Pictured (front row, from left) are Autumn Berfield, competition coordinator; Janelle Frederick, athlete's representative; Josh Frederick, athlete; Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary; (back row) Brian Gaffney; Mary Frederick, Special Olympics volunteer coordinator; and Bill Bevak and Bob Peace, Eagles trustees.