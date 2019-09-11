Eagles hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony; first responders' dedication recognized

Pictured here are the speakers at Wednesday's remembrance of 9/11. They are (front row, from left) county commissioners Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik; president of the Punxsutawney Fire Department Tami McFarland, Judge John Foradora, (back row) Punxsutawney mayor Richard Alexander, county commissioner Jack Matson and State Rep. Cris Dush. The event was held in memory of those lost in the attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and also was held as a tribute to and a way of saying thanks to those who serve as first responders in this area. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)