Eagle Riders donate to first responders
By:
Nick LaBelle
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Punxsutawney Eagle Riders presented donations to six first responder organizations on Tuesday, with proceeds from their July Eagle Ride. Each organization received a check for $500, and those organizations included Punxsutawney REACT, Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, Punxsutawney Borough Police and McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company.
