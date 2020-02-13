Dush will seek State Senate seat Scarnati is vacating

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Cris Dush (R-66) confirmed to The Spirit late Thursday evening that he will no longer pursue his campaign for Auditor General and will instead seek the State Senate District 25 seat that had been filled by Sen. Joe Scarnati, who announced this week his plan to retire from the Pennsylvania Senate after his fifth term in office ends. The 25th Senatorial District includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties and portions of Clearfield County and is the largest in the Commonwealth.

“I am announcing that I will be seeking the honor to serve as Senator for the 25th Senatorial District. I had informed Senator Scarnati that while I had a strong desire to ask the people of his district for the honor of that seat I would not run against him. His announcement ... clears the way for me to pursue the opportunity to do what I’ve felt called to do," Dush said in a release. “It is my hope to continue my fight to restore the legislative sovereignty over the writing of laws rather than the executive and judicial branches doing it by regulation and fiat rulings. I will continue the fight to protect our timber, farming, manufacturing, oil and gas industries. The work I’ve been doing to reduce unfunded mandates on schools, industry, local and county governments will also have a greater weight in a venue where I’m one of 50 rather than one of 203."